Florida City Police Arrest Man in Connection with String of Robberies | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Florida City Police Arrest Man in Connection with String of Robberies

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Florida City Police Department
    Cornelius Robinson

    Police arrested a man Saturday, who is suspected to be behind multiple business robberies in Florida City and Homestead.

    Florida City police brought an end to the series of robberies, when detectives identified and arrested 25-year-old Cornelius Robinson on several felony armed robbery charges.

    Cornelius is the suspect in four robberies in Florida City and is suspected of others in the Homestead area.

    Police say Cornelius is a dangerous person who terrorized the businesses.

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices