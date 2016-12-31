Police arrested a man Saturday, who is suspected to be behind multiple business robberies in Florida City and Homestead.

Florida City police brought an end to the series of robberies, when detectives identified and arrested 25-year-old Cornelius Robinson on several felony armed robbery charges.

Cornelius is the suspect in four robberies in Florida City and is suspected of others in the Homestead area.

Police say Cornelius is a dangerous person who terrorized the businesses.