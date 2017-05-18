Siblings of the teen who shot and killed his 13-year-old sister, Tedra King, in their Florida City home, appeared in court.

A 17-year-old boy who shot and killed his 13-year-old sister while playing with a gun was charged as an adult.

Martaevious Felipe Santiago appeared in bond court Thursday to hear the charges filed against him. Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Santiago be held on no bond. The teen is charged with aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon while committing an offense and possession of a firearm by a minor.

In April, Santiago was playing with a loaded gun in his Florida City home when he shot his sister Teddra King, as she turned around after giving him a hug, an arrest report says. King was shot in the head and died instantly.

At the time of the shooting, Santiago was already on juvenile probation for battery and trespassing. And, his family said he was the victim of gun violence last year.

Police said the teen got the gun from another teen.