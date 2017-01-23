A Sarasota County deputy is accused of befriending an elderly woman before trying to kill her and stealing her dog. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Florida Deputy Tried to KIll Woman and Make Death Look Like Suicide

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy is behind bars for allegedly trying to kill a woman and make her death look like a suicide. Authorities say he also exploited her for money and stole her dog.

Officials say 18-year veteran Frankie Bybee found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The Sheriff said the deputy recently befriended a 79-year-old woman on duty and made frequent visits to her home. The victim’s neighbors were concerned about the visits.

"On a regular basis, which is unusual. And we thought maybe somebody had tried to rob her or something," said Joe and Norma Glickman, who live next door.

The woman was recently hospitalized and allowed Bybee to watch her dog. She gave him more than $1,000 for vet bills. Officials say Bybee instead kept the money and found the dog a new home through Craigslist.com. He then forged her signature to write himself $65,000 worth of checks.

"He was taking advantage of her because of her age and winning her confidence to exploit her for her money," said Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight.

Officials said during the investigation, Bybee broke into her house, drugged her and left her car running to fill the rooms with carbon monoxide. Sheriff Knight believes he wanted to make her death look like a suicide. Thankfully, she lived.

Bybee was arrested Monday morning and later appeared in court. The deputy’s attorney Charles Britt spoke on his behalf.

"Mr. Bybee does and continues to deny the allegations that were made by the government in this case," argued Britt.

Bybee was ordered held on more than $1 million bond at the Sarasota County Jail.