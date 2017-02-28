An Orange County deputy is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday morning.

According to NBC affiliate WESH-TV, law enforcement arrived at the scene near John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard near Orlando around 12 p.m after reports of an officer needing help.

The officer was rushed to an area hospital while the gunman was shot and killed, according to officials. The names of the officer and the gunman have not been released.

Authorities have closed eastbound traffic on I-4 at John Young Parkway while their investigation continues.