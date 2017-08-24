Two Florida elementary school students are being commended on social media for their careful treatment of the American flag during a rainstorm.

Nate and Isaac, two safety patrols at Coppergate Elementary School, completed their flag duty quietly and calmly, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. Wet and windy weather didn’t dissuade the pair as they brought the flag down and completed the 13 folds, a traditional method of folding the American flag.

“We are so proud of Nate and Isaac for their responsibility, respect, devotion to duty and love of country,” the school wrote.

Comments on the Facebook post praise the boys for their display of patriotism.

“Way to go young men. I know your parents are very proud of you. A big thank you to their parents for raising some awesome young men,” one comment read.



