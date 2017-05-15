Florida Family Offers $5,000 Reward for Stolen Dog

A Florida family is offering a $5,000 reward and asking for the public's help to find their dog that was stolen during a burglary last week.

"Beanie," a 6-pound, 12-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, was stolen from the family's Titusville-area home Wednesday.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials said the family arrived home to find a broken window and Beanie missing. The thief or thieves ransacked the home, taking jewelry, silverware, and personal items before also leaving with the dog.

Beanie is described as having silver and tan silky fur and a small black mole on her left eyelid.

The family said they think the theft is part of a network of burglaries going up and down Interstate 95. They said they're also looking into so-called "dog flippers" who steal dogs and resell them in South Florida.

In addition to the family's $5,000 reward, the sheriff's office is offering a $2,500 reward for the safe return of Beanie.

Anyone with information about Beanie is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-264-5210.