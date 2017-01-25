Florida Gets Failing Grades on Tobacco Control Report Card

The nation's leading preventable cause of death is tobacco – and the American Lung Association is issuing grades to each state for its tobacco control laws and policies, with Florida not looking good.

The ALA gave Florida an ‘F’ for tobacco prevention and cessation funding. The state’s best grade was a ‘B’ for smoke free air, with smoking is prohibited in restaurants and retail stores, and restricted in bars.

The rest of the report card included three straight failing grades for tobacco taxes, access to cessation services and the fact that you only have to be 18 to buy tobacco instead of 21.

The organization did note the state has made progress in reducing youth cigarette smoking, but warns the use of e-cigarettes and hookah among young people has dramatically increased. ALA officials want the state to turn things around by increasing the cost of tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices.

The group also wants stronger laws against smoking in stand-alone bars and more money for tobacco prevention programming.