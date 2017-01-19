Florida Gov. Scott Attending Trump Inauguration

Among those who will be on hand to see Donald Trump sworn in as the next President of the United States will be Florida Gov. Rick Scott. NBC 6's Jackie Nespral reports from Washington. (Published 2 hours ago)

It's no secret that Gov. Scott and President-elect Trump are old friends. As a matter of fact, he was rumored to have been on the short list for a cabinet position.

"It's exciting being here, seeing my friend Donald Trump be inaugurated as our next president. It's exciting for our state," Gov. Scott said Thursday. "I think we're going to be able to get a lot of things accomplished."

That friendship compelled the governor to host one of the inaugural balls for the President-elect.

Gov. Scott will join thousands on the Capitol steps as Donald Trump officially becomes our 45th President Friday. Trump is slated to hold two bibles during the ceremony, his own personal bible that his mother gave him in 1955 and the one Abraham Lincoln used for his inauguration in 1861.

Gov. Scott said he's ready to get to help the Trump administration any way he can.

"I'm going to do everything I can to help President Trump make sure we get democracy not just in Cuba but all across Latin America," he said.