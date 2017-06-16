Florida Governor Trolling for Connecticut Businesses

The governor of Florida will be coming to Connecticut next week to convince businesses to move its operations to his state.

“The business environment in Connecticut simply cannot compete with everything Florida has to offer. That is why I am leading an economic development mission to Connecticut to share this message firsthand with job creators and site selectors next week," Governor Rick Scott announced on Thursday.

The trip to Connecticut stems from an $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant, which is meant to attract businesses to set up shop in Florida.

"Governor Malloy’s administration has been trying, and failing, to tackle a budget deficit with an overwhelming collection of increased taxes and fees. Their job growth rate continues to lag far behind Florida and the nation, and Connecticut has lost more adjusted gross income and people to Florida than any other state in the nation," Scott said.

Scott said Florida has "cut more than $6.7 billion in taxes, reduced 4,800 burdensome regulations."

General Electric left Fairfield for Boston last year and Aetna recently announced that it will be moving its headquaters out of Connecticut as well.

This isn't the first time Scott has targeted businesses in Connecticut. In June 2015, the governor of Florida met with business owners in Connecticut that had previously threatened to leave the state because of proposed tax increases.

Malloy's office responded to Scott's announcement at luring Connecticut businesses to Florida:

"It's no wonder that Governor Scott would look to Connecticut and be envious of what we have here. We foster a high quality of life, schools that are among the best in the nation, an incredibly skilled and knowledgeable workforce, and we're home to some of the best employers in the world.

The truth is, no amount of money or effort will make up for the fact that Gov Scott is leading his state in the wrong direction. We are happy to host Mr Scott to show him a better way to serve his state, but if he's expecting anyone in Connecticut to buy what he's selling, he's better off saving his taxpayers the cost of the trip and staying home."