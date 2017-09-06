Gov. Rick Scott was in Marathon on Wednesday, urging those in the area and across Florida to be prepared for the major storm on track to hit the state.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned residents about the potential dangers from Hurricane Irma Wednesday, saying the Category 5 storm could be more dangerous than 1992's Hurricane Andrew.

"This storm is bigger, faster and stronger than Hurricane Andrew," Gov. Scott said at a news conference in the Florida Keys. "We are being very aggressive in our preparation for this storm and every Floridian should take this seriously and be aggressive to protect their family."

Gov. Scott spoke as mandatory evacuations were underway in Monroe County for visitors and hours before the evacuation was set to go into effect for residents.

"It is important not to focus on the exact path of the storm, a storm of this size could have effects statewide and everyone must be prepared," Gov. Scott said. "If you're told to evacuate, get out quickly."

Gov. Scott said residents evacuating from the Florida Keys can shelter at Florida International University.

In Miami-Dade, evacuations for residents with special needs began Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade officials are also advising residents living in low-lying areas to start evacuating Wednesday.

Gov. Scott activated 100 members of the Florida National Guard Tuesday, and said he was activating another 900 guard members Wednesday. On Friday the 6,000 remaining will report for duty.

Florida senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio also advised residents throughout Florida to be prepared with at least 72 hours worth of supplies.

"This track is so massive at this point, there appears to be nowhere in Florida that is immune to its potential effects," Rubio said at Wednesday's joint news conference in Miami-Dade.

They also cautioned that FEMA pr-positioned supplies but may not be able to get to some areas until the storm has cleared.

"If we get hit by a Category 4 storm in a direct hit on any community in Florida and it continues to travel through the spine of the state or even up I-95, it is going to take FEMA a couple days to get here because it may not be safe for them to travel even if the supplies are pre-positioned," Rubio said. "So people need to be thinking along those lines, that's the worst case scenario."

"I think we're going to be a lot better prepared but the folks, individuals have to do their part, and that is don't take chances," Nelson said.

