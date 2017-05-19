Florida High School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Student | NBC 6 South Florida
Florida High School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Student

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office / WPTV

A Florida teacher found herself under arrest after allegedly sleeping with a student twice in the last month.

Deputies in St. Lucie County took 35-year-old Tiffany Geliga into custody on two counts of sexual assault and booked her into the county jail.

According to officials, a 17-year-old student at Port St. Lucie High School – where Geliga teaches at – told administrators he met Geliga in her car off campus twice in the last few weeks and had sex with her.

Police set up a call between Geliga and the student that confirmed the two had sex. There is no word on if the county’s School Board will suspend Geliga.

