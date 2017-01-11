A home near Orlando called the "Sausage Castle" because of its history of hosting sex parties burned to the ground Wednesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

A home near Orlando called the "Sausage Castle" because of its history of hosting sex parties burned to the ground Wednesday.

The party palace, which became a nuisance to neighbors, was gutted by flames. Osceola County officials call the fire suspicious because the home's been abandoned for months and the power was cut off.

They are investigating the cause. No one was injured.

Mike Busey made the home famous by inviting celebrities to his parties and streaming them online. "There are so many memories here," he said. "This place was more than a home. It was a lifestyle to me. Thousands of people stood right here. I played basketball here. Michael Jordan's son played basketball here."

Busey told NBC 6 affiliate, WESH, he owed more than one million dollars in fines to the county.

Busey said he had a love, hate relationship with his neighbors, but grew tired of the conflict, so he moved out several months ago.

He wants to find out what caused the destructive fire. "It looks like a bomb went off," Busey said, gazing at the rubble. "I don't know what to do next, I guess I'll go through everything one more time to see what I want to keep."