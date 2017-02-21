Florida Introduces New App to Warn Residents About Wildfires

NBC 6's Melissa Adan shows us what the the state is doing to help keep residents safe as the summer months approach.

As the state of Florida prepares to head into the spring and summer months and the rising risk of wildfires, the Florida Forest Service is launching a new app designed to keep everyone informed and safe if the worst should happen.

The map allows you to see what areas are at high risk for fire and shows where a fire is already burning. Statistics on the most recent wildfire damage in Florida show already 1,200 acres have burned during the first 22 days of the year.

Officials say it could be especially handy for those of you who camp to see if its’ a good idea to start a fire.

Currently, the South Florida drought monitor has the area listed in abnormally dry conditions.