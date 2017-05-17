A South Florida teen's alleged fabricated story about getting kidnapped, beaten and robbed landed him in handcuffs, police said.

The 17-year-old, who lives in Marathon, told deputies he was abducted and attacked after the teen was found on a road, dazed and injured, Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The teen identified one of the alleged attackers as a 20-year-old Marathon man. Deputies arrested that man, but shortly after they discovered he had nothing to do with the teen's alleged abduction.

Detectives found a Facebook Live video posted on the day of the alleged attack took place. They said it showed the teen and another unknown man in what deputies say was a pre-arranged "consensual" fight. The teen apparently sustained his injuries from that fight, police said.

The accused man was released that same day of his arrest and all charges were dropped.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charges with giving false information to law enforcement.