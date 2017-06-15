The Polk County man allegedly set up fake accounts and sent naked pics of his estranged wife to her co-workers.

A Polk County man ended up behind bars after allegedly sending naked pictures of his estranged wife to her co-workers in a disturbing “revenge porn” case

Deputies say Joshua Persaud sent nearly a dozen photos while also creating a fake social media profile last month posing as the woman.

The next day, the victim’s male co-workers got a surprise when they opened their Facebook messenger. The group tipped off the unsuspecting woman, who called authorities.

Persaud is now charged with 11 counts of sexual cyber harassment.