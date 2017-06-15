Florida Man Arrested For Sending Nude Pictures of Estranged Wife to Her Co-Workers | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Florida Man Arrested For Sending Nude Pictures of Estranged Wife to Her Co-Workers

    The Polk County man allegedly set up fake accounts and sent naked pics of his estranged wife to her co-workers.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Polk County man ended up behind bars after allegedly sending naked pictures of his estranged wife to her co-workers in a disturbing “revenge porn” case

    Deputies say Joshua Persaud sent nearly a dozen photos while also creating a fake social media profile last month posing as the woman.

    The next day, the victim’s male co-workers got a surprise when they opened their Facebook messenger. The group tipped off the unsuspecting woman, who called authorities.

    Persaud is now charged with 11 counts of sexual cyber harassment.

