Shaun Edward Sparks, 33, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of possessing and killing an alligator

A Florida man has been charged with killing an alligator and trying to sell its meat.

Local news outlets reported that 33-year-old Shaun Edward Sparks was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of possessing and killing an alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said residents in a Lakeland neighborhood called authorities Sunday afternoon, saying Sparks was trying to sell them an alligator tail. A licensed trapper responded and found the 7-foot alligator's carcass. The animal had been stabbed multiple times.

After his arrest, Sparks told officers he had taken to meat home to show his girlfriend, 27-year-old Christy Michelle Vincent. She was also arrested and charged with a single count of possessing an alligator.

Sharks Seen Swimming Off Broward County Coast

Chopper footage captured a small group of sharks swimming near John O. Lloyd State Park in Dania Beach Friday. (Published Friday, July 21, 2017)

Jail records didn't list attorneys for Sparks or Vincent.

Copyright Associated Press