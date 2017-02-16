A Florida man is accused of plotting to put explosives in Target stores in an attempt to get stock prices to drop so he could buy stocks, prosecutors say.

Ocala Man Charged with Plotting to Put Explosives in Target Stores

A Florida man is accused of plotting to blow up Target stores along the East Coast.

Federal prosecutors say Mark Barnett, 48, paid a man $10,000 and gave him at least 10 explosive devices to place in Target stores from Florida to New York.

Instead, the man surrendered the devices over to police.

Prosecutors say Barnett targeted Target stores because he wanted the company's stock prices to plummet so he could buy shares.

Barnett is currently in custody at the Marion County Jail.