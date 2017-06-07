Florida Man Posts Hate Signs in Front of Home | NBC 6 South Florida
Florida Man Posts Hate Signs in Front of Home

    A St. Petersburg man is defending the signs he posted in front of his home against Jews, the LGBTQ community and others.

    A Florida man isn't exactly rolling out a welcome mat at his home

    Roland Price posted five signs on his property over the weekend in St. Petersburg with words like "Jews", "infidels", an anti-gay slur, and an offensive term referencing the mentally disabled.

    The last sign reads "Great Again", which Price claims is because his views align with those of president trump.

    He says prior administrations had too many Jewish and gay people in their cabinets.

    "Homosexuality is rampant, so how do you control that,” Price said during a 2012 interview. “If you’re not one of them, how do you set yourself apart?”

    Price says his signs were stolen Sunday, which he calls a violation of his First Amendment rights. However, he could face code violations if he puts new signs up.

