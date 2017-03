A Florida man is having the best birthday ever after he won a $1 million scratch-off prize one day after celebrating is birthday.

The Florida Lottery says Leslie Holtzclaw of Pensacola claimed the $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 FLAMINGO MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game.

Holtzclaw becoming richer just one day after turning 52 years-old. He opted to receiving a one-time, lump-sump payment of $716,577.60.

Best. Birthday. Gift. Ever.