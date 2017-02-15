Florida Mom and Daughter Duo Busted for Prostitution

Tanja Gammon and her daughter Darcel are facing prostitution charges in central Florida.

A Valentine's Day hook up landed a mother and daughter behind bars in Kissimmee.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested Tanja Gammon, 57, and her daughter 31-year-old Darcel Gammon for allegedly running a prostitution ring at a motel.

According to The Smoking Gun, the mother had an ad on Backpage.com that described her as a "sexy" mother with an "awesome attitude". The Smoking Gun reports that Tanja's ad said she was 38, which is 19 years younger than her actual age.

An undercover deputy responded to the ad and police said Gammon agreed to charge $100 for 30 minutes with her.

According to an affidavit, the undercover deputy met Gammon at a Motel 6. When the suspect opened the door, police said she was only wearing lingerie.

Gammon tried to seduce the deputy before the take-down team entered the room and handcuffed the 57-year-old, police said.

Gammon's daughter, Darcel was found in the bathroom. Deputies said she was serving as a lookout.

During the arrest, police said Gammon yelled, "I didn't take the money yet so it doesn't really matter."

Both mom and daughter were booked into the Osceola County Jail.