A group of officers in one Florida city saved the day for one child who had his lunch money stolen by a teenager on the way to school.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, 10-year-old Ander Gonzalez was walking to his Clearwater elementary school on Monday when a 16-year-old approached him and asked the child if he had change. After Gonzalez continued to walk, the teen allegedly came up behind him and robbed the child – of his lunch money for the day and money he had been saving for a new bike.

After hearing about the robbery, Corporal Chris Ziermann of the Clearwater Police Department decided to take care of Gonzalez’s lunch the next day – visiting the student at his school with a sub, chips, a drink and a patch from the department.

“He shouldn’t be doing that, and then in my eyes, nobody steals a kid’s lunch money,” said Ziermann, who was joined by several other officers at the school. “I came from a unit where we strived to help the children, and coming back to the street I focus on that.”

Police later arrested the teen after Gonzalez was able to identify him from a police lineup, charging him with robbery as well as vehicle burglary after he tried to break into a car while police searched for him.