With Hurricane Irma moving heading closer and closer, people across South Florida are lining up to fill their gas tanks.

Hurricane Irma, an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm, is currently tracking between the north coast of Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos island, on course northwestward toward the U.S. mainland.

A state of emergency has been declared for all counties in Florida. A hurricane watch is in effect for portions of Florida including the Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach and in the Florida Keys. A storm surge watch has also been issued for the area.



As the deadly storm barrels toward South Florida, here's everything you need to know ahead of Irma's arrival:

EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES:

Miami-Dade has now made evacuations mandatory for all of its coastal areas, barrier islands and mobile homes as Gov. Rick Scott warned residents of "significant storm surge" as Irma acpproaches the coast. Monroe County's mandatory order stands for the entire Florida Keys. Broward County's order remains voluntary for mobile homes and low-lying areas. Collier County issued a voluntary evacuation order for Marco Island. Get More Here.

Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Archdiocese of Miami said all elementary and high schools in Miami-Dade and Broward will be closed Thursday and Friday. Get More Here.



SHELTERS:

With mandatory evacuations in place across South Florida, residents who are unable to flee north are beginning to flow into one of the dozens of emergency shelters that are now open and operational in Miami-Dade and Broward counties ahead of Hurricane Irma. Get More Here.

PREPARING YOUR HOME:

Cities across Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are offering free sandbags for residents looking to protect their homes from potential flooding. A complete list is available here. Homeowners were also advised to board their windows with sheets of plywood.

U-Haul is also offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage to Florida residents looking to lockup their personal belongings in the wake of Hurricane Irma. A full list of locations is available here.

EMERGENCY SUPPLIES:

As residents across the region stock up on food, water and other essentials, stores across South Florida are reporting shelves cleared of essentials. Publix Supermarkets also announced several stories will be adjusting their hours – with some closing as early as Thursday night through the duration of the storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends putting together an emergency supply kit with these items.

AIR TRAVEL

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said it will suspend operations on Friday and the Orlando International Airport will close at 5 p.m. Saturday.

But even before airports announced they would halt operations, major airlines were canceling flights and waiving change and cancellation fees at several of Florida's busiest airports. Get More Here.