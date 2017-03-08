Florida residents who have AT&T service are having issues calling 911 Wednesday evening.

The company said it was aware of the outage affecting several states, including Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

A spokeswoman for AT&T in South Florida said the company was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Several law enforcement agencies in South Florida provided alternate numbers AT&T users can call in case of an emergency.

Miami Beach Police: 305-673-7900.

Coral Springs Police & Fire Department: 954-344-1800