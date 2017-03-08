Florida Residents With AT&T Service Experiencing Issues Calling 911 | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Florida Residents With AT&T Service Experiencing Issues Calling 911

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Florida residents who have AT&T service are having issues calling 911 Wednesday evening.

    The company said it was aware of the outage affecting several states, including Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

    A spokeswoman for AT&T in South Florida said the company was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

    Several law enforcement agencies in South Florida provided alternate numbers AT&T users can call in case of an emergency.

    Miami Beach Police: 305-673-7900.

    Coral Springs Police & Fire Department: 954-344-1800 

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices