It's a game concept many know well - but what's inside is different from anything on a normal game show.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a weekly video on their Facebook page called the "Wheel of Fugitive."

The show is drawing in viewers and some laughs, but officials say it's also putting suspects in jail.

For the past 18 months, Sheriff Wayne Ivey selects one fugitive per week with the spin of the wheel,

Every Tuesday, viewers can see which fugitive out of the 10 pictured on the wheel will be the winner - or loser - to be pursued that week.