Florida State Senator Proposes Bill That Would Make Road-Blocking Protests Illegal

    Getty Images
    Demonstrators march along Interstate 195 after police shut the road down as they protest police abuse on December 7, 2014 in Miami, Florida.

    A Florida state senator has introduced a bill that would make it illegal to block traffic during a protest or demonstration.

    Senate Bill 1096 was filed earlier this week by Republican Sen. George Gainer, whose District 2 covers parts of six counties in the Florida Panhandle.

    "A person may not obstruct or interfere with the regular flow of vehicular traffic on a public road, street, or highway during a protest or demonstration for which a public assembly permit or other applicable special event permit has not been issued by a county or municipality," the bill reads.

    It also says that a motorist who unintentionally causes injury or death to a person who obstructs traffic would not be liable.

    The bill says any violation would be a second-degree misdemeanor.

