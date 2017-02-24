Demonstrators march along Interstate 195 after police shut the road down as they protest police abuse on December 7, 2014 in Miami, Florida.

A Florida state senator has introduced a bill that would make it illegal to block traffic during a protest or demonstration.

Senate Bill 1096 was filed earlier this week by Republican Sen. George Gainer, whose District 2 covers parts of six counties in the Florida Panhandle.

"A person may not obstruct or interfere with the regular flow of vehicular traffic on a public road, street, or highway during a protest or demonstration for which a public assembly permit or other applicable special event permit has not been issued by a county or municipality," the bill reads.

It also says that a motorist who unintentionally causes injury or death to a person who obstructs traffic would not be liable.

The bill says any violation would be a second-degree misdemeanor.