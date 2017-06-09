Florida Students Show Improvement in Several Subjects as Latest Testing Results Released | NBC 6 South Florida
Florida Students Show Improvement in Several Subjects as Latest Testing Results Released

    A higher number of students passed the state test required to progress in school, according to numbers released this week.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    As the 2016-17 school year comes to a close, the state is celebrating the latest results of testing that show an improvement in various subjects.

    The Department of Education announced the results of annual FSA testing, with a two percent increase in passing grades for both the English language arts and math tests. Results in the Algebra 1 test – one of the two required to pass for graduation from high school – increased by six percent.

    Science test results remained consistent, while there was a slight increase in both the civics and U.S. history test results. The state also said the achievement gap between white and African American students in math narrowed over the results of previous year’s testing.

    Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will hold a Friday press conference to detail the increased scores among students in the county.

    For a complete list of how each county performed as well as each individual school, click on this link.

