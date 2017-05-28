Florida Supermarket Meat Thief Arrested

A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after a surveillance camera captured her stealing nearly $1,000 worth of meat from a supermarket.

Janice Wagoner, 38, is charged with three counts of petit theft, grand theft, drug possession without a prescription and violating probation.

According to NBC 2, someone recognized Wagoner from surveillance photos taken at a Winn-Dixie off Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The first of four thefts happened on May 3, when she load a grocery cart with over a dozen packages of meat, each valued at $60, and placed the items into a bag. She then walked out of the store unnoticed.

Deputies say Wagoner then stopped by three more times over the next three weeks at the same store.

Arrest records show Wagoner has been arrested 21 times in Lee County dating back to the end of 2001 for charges ranging from theft and armed robbery to battery and child neglect.

She is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.