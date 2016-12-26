Florida Teen Amputee Gets Prosthetic Drum Sticks

A Delray Beach teen who was born with no arms received a special gift to help him live out his dream. (Published 35 minutes ago)

This is a miracle gift for a teenager from Delray Beach.

Jamarion Styles was born without arms. But, he's a rising star on the drums.

Styles is not the type of teen who gives easily. "I came in here I played the drums and I didn't know how to play, and I started teaching myself and I learned," explained Styles.

The young drummer brought his ambition to the Milagro Center where lucky for him, Corey Jones, was teaching kids how to play the drums. The Milangro Center gave Styles the opportunity to play the drums and because of a partnership with the University of Florida's Generational relief in Prosthetics Program, Styles is about to perfect his "style".

Myles Marcus is the head of mechanical design for the group and spent all of his free time between classes, working on the prosthetic for Stlyes. "It was very beneficial to me to be able to help someone else through music and through a prosthetic device like this," said Marcus.

What made this gift even more special, Jones' father and brother came to the center to support Styles, something Clinton Jones says his son would have done if he was still alive.

"It's exciting to know that my son's legacy is still living," said Jones.