A 18-year-old is behind bars in SW Florida after almost suffocating his pregnant girlfriend after a fight.

Teen Nearly Kills Girlfriend After Fight Over Baby Name

A pregnant woman in Southwest Florida was nearly suffocated by her own boyfriend – after a dispute over what they planned on naming their child.

Lee County Sheriff deputies told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV that 18-year-old Raul Lopez and his girlfriend began fighting at a Wal-Mart in Fort Myers about what to name their baby.

Reports say Lopez wanted the boy to be named after him, but his girlfriend had another name in mind.

The fight allegedly got heated when the couple got home, as deputies say Lopez covered her mouth and nose with both hands until she began losing consciousness. Her mother broke up the fight and 911 was called.

Lopez was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation. The baby was not hurt.