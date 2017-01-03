Christopher Tyree Epperson is charged with false imprisonment and possession of a concealed weapon.

An Orlando man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a female Lyft driver against her will.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the suspect Christopher Tyree Epperson, 20, threatened to kill the driver.

The woman was rescued early Tuesday when she pulled into an FHP station and flagged down a trooper for help. The victim told troopers her passenger made her fear for her life.

She said Epperson asked her to take him to several dark locations. She claims the man told her "that if she ever wanted to see her children again, she must take him to a specific location," authorities said.

Officials said Epperson tried to run when they asked him what was in his pocket. They caught him and discovered he was was carrying a 9 mm handgun, bullets, duct tape and gloves.

Epperson was charged with false imprisonment and possession of a concealed weapon.