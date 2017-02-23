Florida Well Represented in TripAdvisor's Top Beaches List | NBC 6 South Florida
Florida Well Represented in TripAdvisor's Top Beaches List

    Getty Images
    Hollywood Beach

    The Sunshine State is once again the leader in TripAdvisor's annual list of the top beaches in the United States.

    Siesta Key, near Sarasota, came in No. 1 in the "2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Beaches," according to the website.

    Overall, seven Florida beaches were in the top ten list. The only South Florida beach to make the list was Hollywood Beach, at No. 6.

    The winners were determined by the quantity and quality of traveler reviews on TripAdvisor during the last year.

    The No. 2 beach was Ka’anapali Beach in Maui, Hawaii, while No. 3 was St. Pete Beach. Clearwater Beach, the Beach at Panama City, Pensacola Beach and St. Augustine Beach also made the top ten list.

