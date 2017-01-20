Florida Woman Accused of Having Sex With Underage Teens

A Florida woman is facing charges after police say she had sex with underage teens.

Jaimie Ayer, 40, was arrested this week on three counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors after she allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in December, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Ayer, of Bradenton, remained behind bars on $22,500 bond Friday, jail records showed. No attorney information was available.

According to an arrest report, Ayer had sex with the teens at her home in December after giving them alcohol.

Authorities said detectives have identified three other potential victims and more charges are pending.