Florida Woman Accused of Hitting Fiance With Plank Over Engagement Ring
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Florida Woman Accused of Hitting Fiance With Plank Over Engagement Ring

    Nassau County Sheriff
    Enrevie Hinayon Bendejo

    A Florida woman was arrested after authorities say she beat her boyfriend with a wooden plank with nails in it during an argument over an engagement ring.

    Enrevie Hinayon Bendejo, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

    Bendejo remained behind bars on $5,000 bond Thursday, jail records showed. No attorney information was immediately available.

    Deputies arrested Bendejo, of Fernandina Beach, after responding to reports of a fight between a man and a woman, The Florida Times-Union reported.

    When deputies arrived they found Bendejo walking away from the 26-year-old man carrying a plank with nails in one end which they ordered her to drop, the report said.

    Bendejo told the deputies she and the man had been engaged for about a week, and the man said they were arguing about the ring her gave her when he proposed, the report said. They were arguing when she picked up the plank and started hitting him then bit him on the arm and punched him in the face, according to the report.

    The man had red marks and bruises and a bite mark on his arm.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

