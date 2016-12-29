A 19-year-old woman from north of Tampa is behind bars on charges of hitting her ex-boyfriend after seeing him kiss her mother.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, cops went to a home in Spring Hill where Breanua Bolton told Hernando County deputies she found her mother sitting on her ex-boyfriend’s lap while they were kissing.

After breaking in through a window, Bolton says she began to cry and pushed the victim over a chair and punched him in the head when he tried to stand up.

Bolton says she dated the man for a year and a half and had recently broken up. The victim suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Bolton was charged with domestic battery.