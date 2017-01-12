It was supposed to be the best day of their lives - but a Florida couple's wedding day ends up with cops crashing the party.

Jennifer Jones says everyone was enjoying her wedding in Punta Gorda until the maid of honor had a little too much to drink.

Jones says right after the ceremony, her friend Amanda Willis got drunk and started asking people for their car keys.

"She was a mess. I mean, she drank almost a whole entire bottle of fireball,” said one of the guest, Robert Templeton.

"She was drunk within 20 minutes to a half an hour," Jones told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

At one point she stole the best man's car keys, hoped in his car and almost ran him over. Guests had to wrestle the woman out of the car.

"She went back inside…grabbed up the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it,” said Jones.

Deputies say Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack and started shaking like she was having a seizure. They took her to an area hospital, where they say she exposed herself to deputies, assaulted two EMT’s and kicked over her bed pan.

This is the ninth time Willis has been arrested in Florida. She remains in a Charlotte County jail.