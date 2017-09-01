A new video shows the moments after a woman, Barbara Rodriguez, was struck by a hit and run driver in northwest Miami-Dade and left pinned under an SUV.

New footage shows the moments of panic after a hit-and-run driver struck a woman in northwest Miami-Dade and fled the scene, leaving the helpless woman pinned under an SUV.

Barbara Rodriguez has spent the past week at Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was the victim of a hit and run at Northside Shopping Center near Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street last Thursday.

Daughter Joangie Rodriguez said the driver of a Chevy Tahoe ran over her mom then took off.

"The person in the car let her pass, so she was walking in front of the car. Apparently he didn't stop and ran over her, the tire went right over her and she was under the car," she said.

Gator Spotted Sunbathing in Backyard During Harvey

A sunbathing alligator was caught on video in the backyard of a homeowner in Missouri City, Texas. Gators have reportedly been spotted in the floodwaters of the Houston area. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

The cell phone video shows Barbara Rodriguez crushed under the SUV, yelling in pain. A large crowd of people rush to lift up the SUV and pull her from underneath it.

"I don't know what would have happened if they hadn't been there to help her. Nowadays it's hard to see that," Joangie Rodriguez said.

She said there was a passenger in the SUV who also took off without helping. Now her mom has burns, a fractured pelvis and fractured ribs.

"Everybody is in shock. It's a strong thing to get run over but at the same thing its a miracle she's alive," Joangie Rodriguez said.

Miami-Dade Police say they are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.