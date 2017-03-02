Footage Shows Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in NW Miami-Dade

Police are looking for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera robbing a woman at gunpoint in northwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery happened the night of Jan. 30 in the 9100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said Thursday.

Police say the 34-year-old victim had just gotten out of her car when one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and pushed her to the ground to steal her cell phone.

Meanwhile, the second suspect got into her car and tried to drive away but failed. Both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police released surveillance footage in hopes of finding the suspects, described as black males in their late teens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.