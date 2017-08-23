As the 2017 Hurricane season continues, forecasters are paying close attention to two areas – including one which is making a revival as a named storm.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday classified one system in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Harvey. This disturbance is currently located 150 miles west of Merida, Mexico and was at one time a Tropical Storm before being downgraded this weekend.

Currently, Harvey is a 35 MPH storm moving to the northwest at nine miles per hour.

This system is forecast to intensify and could in fact be a hurricane by late this week. South Florida is off the hook but anywhere from the coast of Mexico through Texas and even Louisiana could see big flooding.

Meanwhile, a disturbance across South Florida has a 30 percent chance of developing a couple days from now as it heads north across the state and then out over the Atlantic.

South Florida won’t see a tropical depression or stronger, but will see bouts of heavy rain through the weekend. If this system develops into a tropical depression or stronger, it would be later this week over the Atlantic and moving away from us.