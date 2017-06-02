A former Fort Lauderdale Public Works employee was arrested Thursday for allegedly using his city-issued credit card to buy expensive tools and equipment, then selling the purchased items for personal profit, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Joseph Arena, 48, worked for the City of Fort Lauderdale at the time the crimes were committed, police said. The Margate man was arrested on allegations of public corruption and grand theft.

Arena has been charged with one count of grand theft, one count of official misconduct, 11 counts of false ownership pawn and 14 counts of dealing in, according to the police department.



