Haiti's former president René Préval died Friday, the Miami Herald reports.

Préval served as president during Haiti's devastating 2010 earthquake.

He was the only Haitian president to serve two full terms, from 1996 to 2001 and from 2006-2011.

The Miami Herald reports that Préval died at home in Laboule, a neighborhood in Port-au-Prince.

He was 74. The cause of death has not been released.