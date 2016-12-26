A former Marine was gunned down Christmas night at a South Florida casino.

Family members of Fernando Duarte said he was shot while leaving the Miccosukee Casino in Miami. The 33-year-old walked out after winning a prize from a slot machine when he was shot by three gunmen.

Duarte was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital where he later died.

Miccosukee Police said all three suspects were caught. Detectives did not release their identities or the charges they face.

The investigation is ongoing.