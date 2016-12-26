Former Marine Gunned Down Outside Miami Casino on Christmas Night | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Former Marine Gunned Down Outside Miami Casino on Christmas Night

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DIARIO DE LAS AMERICAS

    A former Marine was gunned down Christmas night at a South Florida casino.

    Family members of Fernando Duarte said he was shot while leaving the Miccosukee Casino in Miami. The 33-year-old walked out after winning a prize from a slot machine when he was shot by three gunmen.

    Duarte was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital where he later died.

    Miccosukee Police said all three suspects were caught. Detectives did not release their identities or the charges they face.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices