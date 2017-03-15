Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Drops 'F' Bomb About Trump Wall While in Miami | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Drops 'F' Bomb About Trump Wall While in Miami

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Former Mexican president Vicente Fox was in Miami Wednesday, where he reiterated his colorful stance against President Donald Trump and the proposed border wall.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    Former Mexican president Vicente Fox was in Miami Wednesday, where he reiterated his colorful stance against President Donald Trump and the proposed border wall.

    Fox, who is in town for the 3-day World Happiness Summit, spoke with reporters at Miami International Airport. Fox was critical of President Trump and the proposed wall while speaking in Spanish, then gave a parting shot in English.

    "I will never, never ever pay for that f---ing wall," he said.

    Fox made similar comments while discussing the issue last year, when Trump vowed during his campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices