Former Mexican president Vicente Fox was in Miami Wednesday, where he reiterated his colorful stance against President Donald Trump and the proposed border wall.

Fox, who is in town for the 3-day World Happiness Summit, spoke with reporters at Miami International Airport. Fox was critical of President Trump and the proposed wall while speaking in Spanish, then gave a parting shot in English.

"I will never, never ever pay for that f---ing wall," he said.

Fox made similar comments while discussing the issue last year, when Trump vowed during his campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall.