A former Miami-Dade police officer surrendered to authorities after an armed standoff with deputies at a truck stop in St. Lucie County Monday.

The man was barricaded inside a vehicle at the Flying J near Kings Highway and Orange Avenue and had been speaking with negotiators before surrendering, officials said. A SWAT team had also responded to the truck stop.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they were first notified by the man's girlfriend, who called from Miami-Dade and said the man was threatening suicide.

Deputies were able to track the man down using his phone, officials said.

Officials said the man, whose name wasn't released, will be taken to a mental health facility.