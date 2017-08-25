A Miami-Dade police officer is accused of smuggling guns through Miami International Airport, federal officials announced Tuesday. Officer Michael Freshko was charged with conspiracy to unlawfully export firearms from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

A former Miami-Dade police officer who pleaded guilty to smuggling guns through Miami International Airport was sentenced to four years in prison Friday.

Michael Freshko, 48, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to unlawfully export firearms from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors said Freshko received firearms from a co-conspirator then used his position as an officer to get the guns through the passenger screening area.

Freshko would go to the departure gate to return the guns to the co-conspirator, who in turn would place the firearms in a carry-on baggage and travel to the Dominican Republic on a commercial flight.

Prosecutors said Freshko smuggled six guns from MIA to the Dominican Republic, including four Glock .9 mm pistols, one Sig Sauer .9 mm pistol and one Sig Sauer 5.56 rifle.

Freshko had worked for the department since 2004 and was promoted to sergeant in 2010. During his tenure, he was assigned to the airport district. Freshko also worked as an actor on the side and appeared in several local productions, including "The Last Supper" and "Truth is Stranger Than Florida," according to his IMDb profile.