Former Miami Dolphin Quentin Moses Dies in House Fire | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Miami Dolphins

Former Miami Dolphin Quentin Moses Dies in House Fire

Bodies of girl, woman also found in home: Officials

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Tight end Quinn Sypniewski of the Baltimore Ravens tries to keep defensive end Quentin Moses of the Miami Dolphins from getting at running back Willis McGahee at Dolphin Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Miami, Florida.

    Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses was one of three people killed in a house fire in Georgia early Sunday, authorities said.

    Moses, 33, was found unconscious inside the burning home in the City of Monroe just after 6 a.m. after firefighters arrived, Monroe Fire Department officials said.

    He was moved outside and given CPR then taken to a local hospital where he died. After the roof collapsed, firefighters later discovered the bodies of 10-year-old Jasmine Godard and her mother, 31-year-old Andria Godard, inside the home.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Top Sports Photos: Pyeongchang 2018

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos
    Lee Jin-man/AP

    Moses was from Georgia and was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round in 2007. He later signed with the Dolphins and stayed with the team through the 2010 season. He registered 3.5 sacks in 44 games.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices