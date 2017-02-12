Former Miami Dolphin Quentin Moses Dies in House Fire

Tight end Quinn Sypniewski of the Baltimore Ravens tries to keep defensive end Quentin Moses of the Miami Dolphins from getting at running back Willis McGahee at Dolphin Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Miami, Florida.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses was one of three people killed in a house fire in Georgia early Sunday, authorities said.

Moses, 33, was found unconscious inside the burning home in the City of Monroe just after 6 a.m. after firefighters arrived, Monroe Fire Department officials said.

He was moved outside and given CPR then taken to a local hospital where he died. After the roof collapsed, firefighters later discovered the bodies of 10-year-old Jasmine Godard and her mother, 31-year-old Andria Godard, inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Moses was from Georgia and was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round in 2007. He later signed with the Dolphins and stayed with the team through the 2010 season. He registered 3.5 sacks in 44 games.