CANTON, OH - AUGUST 4: Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy with his bust during the Class of 2012 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on August 4, 2012 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cortez Kennedy, a star defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes during the late 1980’s who went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, died Tuesday.

Orlando Police confirmed to NBC 6 that Kennedy passed away at the age of 48. Public Information Officer Sgt. Wanda Miglio says there is no indication of anything suspicious, but an investigation will be conducted.

The Arkansas native transferred to the Hurricanes following his junior college career, helping Miami to the 1989 national championship while also being named an All American that season.

Drafted third overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 1990, Kennedy spent 11 seasons in the pros – where he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times, an All-Pro team five times and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 – having his No. 96 retired by the team.

Kennedy was inducted into the Ring of Honor for both teams while also being inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.