Atlanta Falcons safety Keion Carpenter warms up before play against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Monday Night Football game on ABC September 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A former NFL player on vacation in Miami over the holidays died Thursday, days after collapsing during a workout and falling into a coma.

39-year-old Keion Carpenter was pronounced dead shortly after 6:45 AM at Jackson South Community Hospital, according to TMZ Sports. The Baltimore native played his college career at Virginia Tech before spending seven seasons in the NFL from 1999 until 2005 with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

He later founded The Carpenter House, which specialized in providing under privileged families with homes. He leaves behind four children.