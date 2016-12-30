Former President Carter Helps Release Turtle in Florida Keys

Former President Jimmy Carter visited Marathon's Turtle Hospital and joined the efforts to release 70-pound "Salty". (Published 20 minutes ago)

A rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle got some presidential help as it was released back to the wild Friday.

Former President Jimmy Carter visited Marathon's Turtle Hospital and joined the efforts to release 70-pound "Salty".

Mr. Carter is in the Florida Keys vacationing for the holidays.

He toured the hospital with about 40 of his extended family members, including his wife Rosalynn and their 11 great-grandchildren.

The sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle had convalesced at the hospital since October after it was discovered floating about six miles off Sombrero Reef lighthouse.

""Salty" suffered from an intestinal impaction and a lung infection, and was successfully treated with antibiotics.