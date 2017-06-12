NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: President of Panama Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal speaks during the 68th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2013 in New York City. Over 120 prime ministers, presidents and monarchs are gathering this week for the annual meeting at the temporary General Assembly Hall at the U.N. headquarters while the General Assembly Building is closed for renovations. (Photo by Stan Honda-Pool/Getty Images)

The former president of Panama was arrested Monday evening in Coral Gables, U.S. Marshals confirmed.

Ex-President Ricardo Martinelli was taken into federal custody near his home around 6:30 p.m. Federal officials would not disclose what charges he faces. He is expected to be extradited, but authorities did not reveal when that will take place.

Martinelli served as president of Panama from 2009 to 2014.

In September 2016, the Central American nation sent an extradition request to the U.S. for the return of Martinelli. The Panamanian government accused him of corruption and being involved in an alleged wire-tapping scheme.

Road Rage Incident Caught on Tape Goes Viral

NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more after the wild scene took place this weekend, leading to one man's arrest. (Published Monday, June 12, 2017)

In February, Martinelli's two sons, Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli, were being sought by Interpol for an alleged bribery scheme involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.