Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Airport Among Those Testing New TSA Screening Procedures

    One South Florida airport is among the list of those who could see longer lines this summer.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    The TSA is testing new screening procedures at ten airports – including one in South Florida – that will take a closer look at carry-on bags.

    The changes will require passengers to remove more items from bags while at the checkpoint – at a time where summer air traffic is expected to rise by four percent.

    One of the airports take part in the new procedures is Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport, the site of a mass shooting in January where five people were killed.

    This comes in addition to electronics larger than a cell phone already being required to be placed in separate bins.

